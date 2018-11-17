Food for the soul: 5 days of Thanksgiving dishes

Looking for something new to put out on the table for an upcoming holiday dinner? All during break, the staff of the Today at Colorado State University-Pueblo are sharing their favorite recipes for meals and desserts to try out for the holiday season!

Note: Fall Break will be from Nov. 19 to Nov. 23 this semester.

From – Alexis Smith, Staff writer

A Mouthwatering, Vegetarian Thanksgiving: Greek Stuffed Acorn Squash

Courtesy of somethewiser.danoah.com

Thanksgiving is a time to celebrate family, friends and eat oneself into a food coma.

For those who are beginning to stray away from the traditional Thanksgiving main course of turkey or ham, vegetarians looking for a new recipe or those just looking for a unique recipe, this dish is sure to steal the show from even the most devout carnivores.

Setting out to find the most delicious and healthy food for this vegetarian twist on the upcoming holiday was a small feat after finding Some the Wiser. The website features: Greek Stuffed Acorn Squash that has “Vibrant Greek flavors, hearty quinoa, beans, and greens, with a crispy bread crumb topping and cheesy goodness to finish it all off.” The dish only takes 10 minutes to prepare and an hour to bake.

This hearty, healthy and delicious dish has the versatility to be either a main course or a side dish and will make a lasting impression in the stomachs of those who taste it.

INGREDIENTS

2 medium/large acorn squash, halved and seeded

2 tablespoons butter, softened

½ teaspoon salt, divided

½ teaspoon pepper, divided

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ cup chopped onion

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons water

1 tablespoon tomato paste

4 cups chopped greens (spinach, chard leaves, kale)

1 (15 oz) can white beans, rinsed

1 cup cooked red quinoa

⅓ cup sliced kalamata olives

⅓ cup feta cheese, crumbled

⅓ cup panko bread crumbs

1 teaspoon butter, melted

⅓ cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

DIRECTIONS