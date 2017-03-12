Fraternity and Sorority Life Council hosts the Greek Olympics on campus

by Tiffany Underwood

The Greek Olympics was held on the recreation field at Colorado State University-Pueblo from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

The Greek Olympics is a competition that was open to all CSU-Pueblo students. Teams of four students competed against other teams in five events. The events the students competed in were football throw, tug of war, obstacle course, jousting and water bottle flip relay race.

Noelle San Souci, the advisor for the Greek council, put on this event. The Greek Olympics is part of Greek week. Greek week is a tradition that the Greek organization is trying to bring back, because it is a week of events that are planned as a way for each Greek organization to come together with one another. This year the Fraternity and Sorority Life Council, made up of representatives from each of our five Greek organizations on campus, decided to try to revive Greek Week for the Spring 2017 Semester. Angie Perez said, “The Greek council is trying to build a stronger unity among the Greek organizations and promote Greek life on campus.”

At the competition, there were about 23 teams participating both Greek and non-Greek members. There were also 20 Greek members who were volunteering to help run and set up the event. CSU-Pueblo school radio, The Rev, provided music for the competition. Alex Smith, junior at CSU-Pueblo, said, “I liked that the radio station provided music for the competition, it made it more fun while we were waiting for our turn to compete.

“For years Fraternity and Sorority Life on campus held an annual Greek Week during the spring semester. Unfortunately, the last couple of years the Greek organizations on campus were unable to hold the event.” Souci said.

Each event had its own elimination bracket and then the overall winner was chosen from these brackets. The top three winners of the competition were announced at the end of the event. The first place winners received $200 in Thunderbucks, the second place winners received $100 and the third place winners received $50. They also received a ribbon and a gold olive branch crown.

Glenn Robertson, junior at CSU-Pueblo, said, “My team took second place in the Greek Olympic competition, although I wish we would have won first place I am still impressed by my team and had a great time competing against other students.”