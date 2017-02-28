Inside look at the Student Recreation Center: Part 1

by David Buck

Colorado State University-Pueblo offers state of the art recreational facilities to all students and alumni. For students, membership is included in student fees. For alumni, membership can be purchased at the front desk.

The CSU-Pueblo Student Recreation Center offers a variety of athletic services students may not be aware of.

The rec center features a large gym, featuring free weights and weight-lifting machines on one side of the gym. On the other side are several exercise bikes, elliptical machines, and a rowing machine. Set within, overlooking the basketball court, is an indoor running track.

Lockers are free to those whom provide their own lock. Lockers can also be rented for $25.00 per semester.

In addition to the gym facilities, the rec center offers a wide variety of leisure activities. A 13-foot deep pool is available to students, with full instructions and hours here: https://www.csupueblo.edu/student-recreation/aquatics.html.

On top of that, a climbing wall is available, that, per the rec center website, changes regularly and has several different challenge levels.

A basketball court and four racquetball courts are in the main hall of the rec center and equipment may be checked out for use by a student. When students walk into the Rec Center – even if they’re only passing through – they will need to have their Student ID ready to check in with the front desk. A notice, to remind students of this, is posted on the front door of the center.

Outdoor activities such as a volleyball set and a ropes obstacle-like course are available. Outdoor Pursuits, CSU-Pueblo’s excellent outdoor activities resource center is also located in the Rec Center.

Business and athletic training student, Austin Walrod, uses the center daily except for Sun. because he believes they are closed. However, according to posted hours on the website, the Rec Center is actually open on Sun. from 2:00 P.M. – 10:00 P.M.

Walrod said he is familiar with outdoor pursuits, planning to check it out sometime. He uses the rock wall once a month and said he would be likely to use it more often if I had more time.

“They change it up every week and that’s pretty cool,” he said.

Walrod uses the rec center daily for his normal exercises, but rarely utilizes some of the activities. He was unaware of programs like Outdoor Pursuits until he started doing his daily workouts, but he thinks racquetball and ping-pong look like fun.

Students should remember to make sure they wear a T-shirt while working in the weight room and to be courteous of other members working out. Official Rec Center policies require students to wipe down any equipment they use and to have a closed water bottle – no open containers are allowed – for their workout. Open-toed shoes are also prohibited.

When students finish, or before they start, their workout, a massage therapy area and wellness check area are available. Ask the front desk for details.