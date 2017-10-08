The Cannon is “back in black”

By James Bartolo

The Cannon Booms Black for the first time since 2014.

The Pueblo South Colts grabbed their fourth win Friday night at Dutch Clark stadium over the East Eagles 34-19 in the historic Cannon Game.

“It was a great win! I’m super proud of the way my boys played tonight.” head coach Ryan Goddard said.

Getting off to a strong start, the Colt defensive unit forced the Eagles to punt on their first three drives of the game.

His first possession of the game, South senior quarterback Zach Cozzolino ran the Colts 97 yards to the end zone, ending the drive with a give to running back Steve Brock.

South scored their second touchdown off a punt returned 76 yards by senior Marcell Barbee.

Facing a 13-0 deficit, the Eagles compiled an impressive drive of their own including a one-handed grab from East junior wide receiver Joe Padula and a long bomb from quarterback Luc Andrada to senior receiver Marcus Winston.

The Eagles ended their drive with a touchdown give to fullback Enrique Rodriguez who finished the night with 25 yards off 12 carries.

The South Colts struck back immediately as returner Thomas Pannunzio took the next kickoff and jetted 99 yards down the righthand sideline giving the Colts a 20-13 lead.

The Eagles did make their way to the Colts 3-yard line on the next drive but were unable to capitalize as they were forced to kick a field goal late in the second quarter.

The opening kickoff of the second half, the Eagles rejuvenated themselves as East sophomore Dakota Aragon recovered kicker Efran Perez’ squib kick in the red zone.

Aragon’s recovery set-up a 17-yard touchdown scramble by Luc Andrada, putting the Eagles within four points of the Colts.

With 43 yards on 14 attempts, Andrada also emerged as East’s leading rusher for the night.

Despite a surge of momentum for the Eagle Empire after Andrada’s, three interceptions would ensure victory for colt Nation.

Colts senior cornerback Jesse Anzar caught the first interception of the game late in the third quarter, giving Steve Brock opportunity to score his second touchdown of the night.

On the next drive, Andrada was picked off again, this time by Marcell Barbee.

Barbee’s interception was followed by a short red zone drive capped by an eight-yard passing touchdown from Cozzolino to Anzar.

Down by three possessions, East attempted to craft a late game comeback, off an interception their own from Kain Medrano.

Their attempt resulted in one field goal from Efran Perez. Jesse Anzar’s second interception gave the Colts an opportunity to run the clock out.

Now 4-1, the Colts play their next game 1 p.m. Saturday at Dutch Clark against Grand Junction Central.

The Eagles, will be in the Neta and Eddie DeRose Thunderbowl to play Durango next Friday night at 7:00.