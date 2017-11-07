The right fit for Palmieri

By Allie Narro

John Palmieri is a student at Colorado State University- Pueblo but he’s not just an ordinary student, he’s a student veteran.

“I decided to join the Army because it seemed like the right fit for me at the time,” said Palmieri.

Palmieri said joining the Army has always been a dream of his. It started because every male on his mother’s side of the family had been in the military and each had served in a war going back to World War II.

Throughout his military career he was deployed three times to Iraq and Afghanistan. This was the worst part of being in the Army, said Palmieri “the living conditions were awful.”

“Gaining leadership qualities and skills to help me think quick on my feet has been one of the best things that came from joining the military,” said Palmieri.

Palmieri was in the military for 11 years but had to leave due to injury. His military instincts managed to stay with him and that showed on Sept. 5, 2013, when he helped emergency response pull two people out of a horrific car accident.

He was awarded the soldier’s medal which is the highest peacetime award someone can get. He was one of the first people on scene and many people believe if it weren’t for him the outcome of that car accident could have been worse than it was.

Palmieri said he remembers that exact day so vividly and when he saw the accident he knew he had to help. “One car was on fire and everything happened so fast,” said Palmieri.

“I recommend the military to anyone because the benefits are endless,” said Palmieri. Joining any branch of the military is a sacrifice but everyone makes sacrifices everyday, John Palmieri just made sacrifices for our entire country.

Editor Note: In the November 1, 2017, Volume ⅩⅩⅣ, No. V, John Palmieri’s photo caption said he works in Veteran’s Upward Bound. Palmieri does not work for VUB, and works in the Military Veteran’s Success Center.