Women’s Soccer advancing to the Semi-Finals

The Colorado State University- Pueblo women’s soccer team had a pretty good weekend even though one game resulted in a loss.

The pack had a 3-0 shutout against Western State Thursday, November 3. This was the fourth straight game the women’s pack soccer team has won.

The first goal was scored by freshmen Cara Siegel, this was Siegel’s third goal of the season. Mackenzie Bean had her 11th goal of the season by an assist from RMAC Defensive player of the week Jessica Westhoff.

Alexa Eastep made two saves of six shots from Western State. Justine Martinez secured the game win with her first goal of the season in the last few minutes of the game.

On Saturday the team fell short 2-1 in double overtime against UC-Colorado Springs. The pack had an early lead at the beginning of the game when Mackenzie Bean had a rebounded goal. This was Bean’s RMAC 12th goal of the season.

After that goal the team battled it out up and down the field. UC-Colorado Springs didn’t score their first goal until the second period. The pack goalkeeper Alexa Eastep played very well and had four saves.

UC-Colorado Springs scored the winning goal with less than three minutes left in the game.

The pack hosted the first RMAC tournament quarter final game on Halloween night. The girls came out with a 1-0 victory against the No. 5 seed Metropolitan State University.

This win resulted in the team advancing to the semi finals, and the Pack will hit the road and face off against the No. 1 seed, Regis University this Friday at noon.